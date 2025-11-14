Suzuki Fronx about to Break Cover at PAPS 2025; Check Expected Price, Specs

KARACHI – The Countdown is on as Suzuki Pakistan is gearing up to unveil its all-new compact SUV Fronx and motorheads are excited. This is not just another model; this is the largest and most expensive vehicle in Suzuki’s lineup, and it will be locally assembled for the first time ever.

Spotted under mysterious cover at Suzuki Pakistan’s PAPS 2025 stall, Fronx’s sleek silhouette, sloping roofline, and bold crossover stance have already sparked a frenzy among auto enthusiasts.

Suzuki Fronx is set to rival popular compact SUVs like Honda HR-V, Kia Stonic, and Toyota Corolla Cross, with practical features, stylish design, and fuel efficiency. The compact SUV is said to become Suzuki’s first locally assembled crossover—a milestone for the brand.

Suzuki Fronx Expected Price in Pakistan

Suzuki Fronx price tag is said to be around Rs62Lac-68Lac in the local market.

The new vehicle is an Eye-catching SUV-inspired styling along with premium and practical interior. It is said to offer Efficient fuel economy.

Although Suzuki stayed tight-lipped, the Fronx could be revealed any moment now. With its international popularity in India and Europe, anticipation is sky-high.

For the unversed, the auto giant hos not rolled out any model in years, and Fronx could be breakthrough the brand desperately needs. The countdown to the unveiling is on, and the Pakistani market may be witnessing Suzuki’s boldest move in decades.