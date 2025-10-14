Pakistan, India play out 3-3 thriller in Sultan of Johor Junior Hockey Cup

In the Sultan of Johor Junior Hockey Cup, the thrilling match between Pakistan and India ended in a 3-3 draw.

During the ongoing event in Malaysia, Pakistan captain Hanan Shahid gave his team an early lead in the 5th minute of the first quarter, which India’s Anmol Eka equalized in the second quarter.

In the 39th minute of the third quarter, Sufyan Khan restored Pakistan’s lead, but India’s Saurabh Anand Kushwaha equalized again in the 47th minute.

Six minutes later, Manmeet Singh scored to put India ahead, before Sufyan Khan struck again in the 55th minute to level the game 3-3.