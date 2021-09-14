Pakistani forces kill two terrorists in North Waziristan

10:26 PM | 14 Sep, 2021
Pakistani forces kill two terrorists in North Waziristan
Share

RAWALPINDI – Security forces on Tuesday killed two terrorists in intense exchange of fire during an intelligence-based operation in Datta Khel, North Waziristan district.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the IBO was conducted on reported presence of terrorists at a hideout.

Security forces recovered weapon and ammunition from the hideout. Search of the area is in process to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

Earlier this month, one terrorist was killed while six of the suspected militants were apprehended in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted by security forces in the North Waziristan district.

A statement issued by the military’s media wing said security forces conducted the operation in the Hassu Khel area of Mir Ali on intelligence reports. Pakistan Army conducted the cordon and search operation to eliminate terror suspects in the area.

Two terrorists killed as Pak Army responds to ... 09:55 PM | 29 Aug, 2021

At least two militants were killed and three wounded when troops of the Pakistan Army gave a "befitting response" to ...

More From This Category
Russia’s Putin calls Pakistan’s Imran Khan to ...
08:33 PM | 14 Sep, 2021
PM Imran's cabinet rejects 10% increase in ...
07:14 PM | 14 Sep, 2021
PM Imran to visit Tajikistan this week
05:27 PM | 14 Sep, 2021
US Consul General donates 0.3mn doses of Pfizer ...
04:33 PM | 14 Sep, 2021
Pakistan announces new restrictions against the ...
04:00 PM | 14 Sep, 2021
Pakistani ambassador, Afghan Foreign Minister ...
03:00 PM | 14 Sep, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
SHC bars Zohaib from making statements against late Nazia Hassan’s husband
05:43 PM | 14 Sep, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr