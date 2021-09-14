Pakistani forces kill two terrorists in North Waziristan

RAWALPINDI – Security forces on Tuesday killed two terrorists in intense exchange of fire during an intelligence-based operation in Datta Khel, North Waziristan district.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the IBO was conducted on reported presence of terrorists at a hideout.

Security forces recovered weapon and ammunition from the hideout. Search of the area is in process to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

Earlier this month, one terrorist was killed while six of the suspected militants were apprehended in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted by security forces in the North Waziristan district.

A statement issued by the military’s media wing said security forces conducted the operation in the Hassu Khel area of Mir Ali on intelligence reports. Pakistan Army conducted the cordon and search operation to eliminate terror suspects in the area.