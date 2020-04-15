UAE releases 400 Pakistani prisoners amid coronavirus crisis
Web Desk
12:36 PM | 15 Apr, 2020
UAE releases 400 Pakistani prisoners amid coronavirus crisis
DUBAI - The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday released 400 Pakistani prisoners amid the situation of the outbreak of COVID-19.

In view of an understanding reached between the governments of UAE and Pakistan, those prisoners serving their terms in the UAE jails on minor offences, were released.

The embassy of Pakistan in Abu Dhabi in a statement said the prisoners were being repatriated through two special flights arranged by the UAE government.

A spokesman of UAE embassy in Islamabad confirmed here that a FlyDubai flight No. 8077 Dubai-Faisalabad carrying 186 passengers landed at Faisalabad International Airport on Tuesdat at 2321hrs.

The second FlyDubai flight No. 8381 Dubai-Peshawar with 189 passengers will land at Bacha Khan International Airport early Wednesday at 0130 hrs.

