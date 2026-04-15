9 killed, 13 injured in school shooting in Turkiye

Nine people were killed and 13 others injured in a shooting incident at a school in Turkiye, according to foreign media reports.

The incident took place at a school in the Turkish province of Kahramanmaraş.

Authorities said six of the injured are in critical condition. Following the attack, all schools across the province have been closed for two days.

Initial reports indicate that the victims include three students, a teacher, and the suspected attacker himself. It remains unclear whether the attacker died by suicide or was killed in a police response.

The provincial governor stated that the attacker was an 8th-grade student who entered two classrooms during the assault and opened fire. The weapon used in the attack is believed to have belonged to his father, a former police officer.

Turkiye’s Justice Minister said an investigation is underway and a high-level committee has been formed to probe the incident.