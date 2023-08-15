Karachi Weather Update Today

KARACHI – Weather in Karachi typically experiences hot and humid weather in month of August, with higher humidity levels that contribute to feelings of low energy and lethargy in people.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted hot and humid weather in the provincial capital for today.

Karachi Rain Update

Met Office said partly cloudy weather will prevail in the southeastern region with light rain, and drizzle expected in coastal areas on Tuesday.

Karachi temperature today

The minimum temperature was recorded at 31 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature may reach 33 degrees Celsius. The wind blowing from the southwest is expected to have a speed of 15bkilometers per hour.

Karachi Air Quality

Karachi’s air quality worsened to 113 on Tuesday. Health effects can be immediately felt by sensitive groups. People can experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation with prolonged exposure.

PMD predicted that weak moist currents from Arabian sea are penetrating in upper parts of the country. A westerly wave is also present in upper parts of the country.

Hot and humid weather is expected in Plain areas of the country. However, more rain-wind/thundershower is expected at isolated places in Pothohar region including northeast Punjab, Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.