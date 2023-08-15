Search

Web Desk 12:05 PM | 15 Aug, 2023
Karachi Weather Update Today
KARACHI – Weather in Karachi typically experiences hot and humid weather in month of August, with higher humidity levels that contribute to feelings of low energy and lethargy in people. 

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted hot and humid weather in the provincial capital for today. 

Karachi Rain Update

Met Office said partly cloudy weather will prevail in the southeastern region with light rain, and drizzle expected in coastal areas on Tuesday.

Karachi temperature today

The minimum temperature was recorded at 31 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature may reach 33 degrees Celsius. The wind blowing from the southwest is expected to have a speed of 15bkilometers per hour.

Karachi Air Quality

Karachi’s air quality worsened to 113 on Tuesday. Health effects can be immediately felt by sensitive groups. People can experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation with prolonged exposure.

PMD predicted that weak moist currents from Arabian sea are penetrating in upper parts of the country. A westerly wave is also present in upper parts of the country.

Hot and humid weather is expected in Plain areas of the country. However, more rain-wind/thundershower is expected at isolated places in Pothohar region including northeast Punjab, Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

Lahore Weather update

Forex

Pakistani rupee plunges by Rs3.62 against dollar in interbank market

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee suffered a Rs3.62 devaluation against the dollar in interbank trading on Tuesday as uncertainty looms larger.

During intra-bank trading on the first working day of the week, the rupee was quoted at 291.75, moving up by over Rs3 in the inter-bank market.

Last week, the rupee moved down by 0.52pc and settled at 288.49 against the greenback as uncertainty looms over the political crisis in the country.

In open market, dollar again crossed 300-mark as benefits of IMF Stand By Agreement fades away.

The local currency continued down trajectory in recent weeks while inflows seemed to have dried up with forex reserves held by the country’s central bank plunging $110 million on a weekly basis, dropping to $8.04 billion.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/15-Aug-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-august-15-2023

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – August 15, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,750 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,980.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,395 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,407.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (15 August 2023) 

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450
Karachi PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450
Islamabad PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450
Peshawar PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450
Quetta PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450
Sialkot PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450
Attock PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450
Gujranwala PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450
Jehlum PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450
Multan PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450
Bahawalpur PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450
Gujrat PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450
Nawabshah PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450
Chakwal PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450
Hyderabad PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450
Nowshehra PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450
Sargodha PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450
Faisalabad PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450
Mirpur PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450

