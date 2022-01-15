Pakistan hikes petrol price by Rs3 per litre
High speed diesel (HSD), with an increase of Rs3, will now cost Rs144.62/litre
ISLAMABAD – The federal government on Saturday announced an increase in the price of petroleum products as rates in the international market are at the highest level since last year.
According to a notification by the Finance Division, there is an increase of Rs3.01 in the price of petrol and will now cost Rs147.83 per litre; whereas high speed diesel (HSD), with an increase of Rs3, will now cost Rs144.62 per litre.
Besides petrol, an increase in other petroleum products will also be enforced starting January 16.
Kerosene will be now sold for Rs116.48 per litre, while light diesel oil will cost Rs3.33 more and now priced at Rs114.54 per litre.
