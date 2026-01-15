Balochistan shut down as govt employees revolt over pay disparity

QUETTA – Balochistan was brought to standstill as thousands of government employees launched province-wide strike, locking down offices and paralyzing public services in a dramatic showdown with the provincial government over Disparity Reduction Allowance (DRA).

For seven months, nearly 3Lac government employees have been demanding 30 percent DRA, warning of escalation if their voices remained unheard. That warning has now turned into action. Under the banner of the Grand Alliance Balochistan, teachers, doctors, paramedics, clerks, and other public servants have united in one of the largest employee movements the province has seen in years.

Tensions soared after provincial government detained more than 60 protest leaders, including central organizer Quddus Kakar, and suspended 40 lecturers and professors. The arrests have further fueled anger, with protest leaders calling the crackdown “an attempt to silence legitimate demands.”

“This allowance was announced at the federal level and implemented in three provinces. Only Balochistan’s employees have been denied their right,” said Grand Alliance deputy organizer Shifa Mengal, warning that a massive sit-in will be staged in Quetta’s Red Zone on January 20 if demands are not met.

The government cited financial constraints. Finance Minister Shoaib Nosherwani says granting the allowance would place an additional burden of more than Rs17 billion on the provincial treasury, insisting that consultations are still ongoing.

Protesters reject this justification, pointing to stark salary disparities between ordinary government employees and staff of the chief minister’s office, governor’s house, assembly secretariat, and the High Court. “Our demand is simple: end the discrimination,” Mengal said.

With all government offices locked and daily life severely disrupted, citizens are bearing the brunt of the standoff. Political parties across the province have thrown their weight behind the protesters, urging the government to act before the situation spirals further out of control. As January 20 approaches, all eyes are on Quetta, where the next chapter of this escalating confrontation could determine whether Balochistan moves toward resolution or deeper unrest.