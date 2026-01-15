Karachi Weather Update: Residents of Sindh’s Capital feel the chill amid Foggy Mornings

KARACHI – Residents of Sindh capital brace for cold and dry weather as most districts of region are expected to experience chilly conditions before weekend.

In its latest advisory, Met Office said moderate to dense fog is likely to persist in key areas including Sukkur, Rohri, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Larkana, Tando Jam, Mohenjodaro, and surrounding regions, potentially affecting road visibility and morning commutes.

Karachi Weather Today

In Karachi, the mercury dropped to a minimum of 12°C, with humidity levels at 94%. Temperatures are expected to remain on the cooler side over the next three days, ranging between 11°C and 14°C.

Thursday: 11–13°C

Friday: 12–14°C

Saturday: 12–14°C

Meteorologists have advised citizens to take precautions against cold and fog, especially during early morning travel, and to keep warm as the chilly spell continues across the province.

Karachi Airport operations were severely affected by dense fog, causing 4-hour suspension before flights resumed. Seven domestic and international flights were canceled, while Jeddah-bound flight SV 700, after circling for two hours, successfully landed in Karachi. In total, 36 flights experienced delays in arrivals and departures.

The fog also disrupted visibility and traffic in several Karachi neighborhoods, including Surjani, Scheme 33, Gulshan-e-Maymar, and Bahria Town.

Fog also caused major traffic disruptions on motorways in Punjab, KP, and Sindh. Lahore Airport, Canal Road, Mall Road, and Multan Road experienced slow-moving traffic due to poor visibility. Authorities advised commuters and travelers to exercise caution as fog conditions persist in various parts of the country.