PTI announces shutter-down strike on February 8

LAHORE – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Punjab has announced a shutter-down strike for 8th February 2026, as part of its ongoing protests.

An important circular has been issued by PTI’s Chief Organizer for Punjab, Alia Hamza, directing all regional presidents to submit detailed street movement plans.

According to the circular, the regional presidents are required to submit their comprehensive action plans for the shutdown strike within 24 hours.

The party leadership in Punjab has been tasked with defining strategies for the protest, mobilization efforts, and responsibilities of the members.

Furthermore, the circular warned that failure to submit the required plans would result in stringent action by the party leadership.

Earlier this month, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Muhammad Sohail Afridi has said that PTI founder Imran Khan has not asked him to hold talks with the establishment; however, he is prepared to engage with the establishment and improve relations on provincial matters.

The chief minister held one-on-one meetings with senior journalists in Peshawar and, during an informal discussion, said that the PTI founder had not assigned him the task of talks with the establishment. He added that the responsibility for dialogue had been entrusted to Mahmood Khan Achakzai and Allama Nasir Abbas.

He said he was ready to engage with the establishment on provincial issues and work towards improving relations.

Sohail Afridi said he was not being allowed to meet the PTI founder, stressing that the supremacy of the Constitution and rule of law must prevail and that drone attacks should be stopped.

He added that the government, along with the establishment and all stakeholders, should formulate policies that serve public interests.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister said that if any ceremony or meeting takes place, he would certainly meet Field Marshal Asim Munir.