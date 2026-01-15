realme C85 sets new Battery Benchmark with 7000mAh Capacity and 45W Fast Charging

Battery anxiety becomes a thing of the past with the launch of the brand-new realme C85, a smartphone designed for users who demand endurance without compromise. At the heart of the device is a massive 7000mAh Titan Battery, engineered to deliver uninterrupted power throughout the day and beyond. Whether it’s extended screen time, long gaming sessions, or back-to-back tasks, the realme C85 is designed to keep going when users need it most.

7000mAh Titan Battery for All-Day and Beyond

The 7000mAh Titan Battery sets a new benchmark in its segment, enabling users to enjoy hours of streaming, scrolling, and gaming without constantly reaching for a charger. This ultra-large battery capacity ensures consistent performance even during heavy daily usage, making the realme C85 an ideal companion for power users, students, and professionals alike. With optimized power management, the device delivers reliable endurance that keeps up with demanding lifestyles.

45W Fast Charge: Power Up in Minutes

To complement its massive battery, the realme C85 also supports 45W fast charging, allowing users to power up quickly and get back to what matters most. Short charging breaks translate into hours of usage, ensuring minimal downtime and maximum productivity. The combination of long-lasting battery life and fast charging makes the realme C85 one of the most dependable smartphones in its category.

Reliable Performance for Everyday Multitasking

Beyond its battery strength, the new realme C85 offers an immersive viewing experience with a 6.8-inch FHD+ Ultra Display, featuring a 144Hz refresh rate and 1200-nit ultra-bright brightness for smooth visuals and excellent outdoor visibility. Powered by the Snapdragon 685 processor, the device ensures stable performance for everyday tasks, entertainment, and multitasking. The realme C85 will be available in two variants: 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, giving users ample space and smooth operation.

Durable Design with Powerful Camera Performance

Adding to its all-round appeal, the realme C85 is built to last with IP69 Pro water resistance, offering enhanced protection against water and dust. The smartphone also features a 50MP rear camera, an 8MP front camera, side-mounted fingerprint security, and a breathing light design that adds a premium touch. With its powerful battery at the core and a strong set of supporting features, the realme C85 stands out as a reliable, battery-centric smartphone designed for modern, always-on users.

The realme C85 is available in two storage variants to cater to different user needs. The 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at PKR 54,999, while the 8GB + 256GB variant is available for PKR 59,999. With its massive 7000mAh Titan Battery, fast charging support, immersive display experience, and competitive pricing, the realme C85 positions itself as one of the most compelling battery-centric smartphones in its category.