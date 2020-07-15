COAS Bajwa, Iraqi envoy discuss regional security, COVID-19
RAWALPINDI - Ambassador of the Republic of Iraq Hamid Abbas Lafta called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi on Wednesday, said ISPR.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest including regional security issues and COVID-19 were discussed.

The Army Chief said Pakistan values its brotherly relations with Iraq and also offered all possible assistance in development and security related fields.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan's continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region.

