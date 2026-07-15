Maulana Fazlur Rehman summoned to court over ‘Anti-Army’ Statement

LAHORE – Senior Pakistani politician and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman is facing issues as a Gujranwala court summoned him over controversial statement allegedly directed at Pakistan’s national security institutions.

Additional Sessions Judge issued a notice directing Maulana Fazlur Rehman to appear before the court on July 28. The summons came after senior lawyer Manzoor Qadir filed a petition, alleging that the JUI-F chief made remarks against the country’s national security institutions and seeking legal action.

The controversy also reached Lahore, where a separate application has been filed in a sessions court requesting the registration of a criminal case against the veteran politician.

According to the petition, Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s speech allegedly hurt public sentiments and deeply offended the families of Pakistan’s martyrs. The applicant has urged the court to order the registration of an FIR, arguing that the remarks warrant criminal proceedings.

With legal challenges now emerging in multiple cities, the case has intensified political and legal attention. All eyes are now on the July 28 hearing, where Maulana Fazlur Rehman is expected to respond to the allegations before the Gujranwala court.

It all started after Maulana Fazlur Rehman addressed JUI-F gathering in Kasur, where he spoke about the worsening law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. While discussing the deaths of security personnel, he said soldiers are employed and paid to perform the duty of defending the country.

His comments prompted strong response from Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, who rejected the characterization, saying members of Pakistan’s armed forces make sacrifices out of patriotism, faith, and loyalty to the nation, not because they receive a salary. He added that remarks questioning the intentions of fallen soldiers were deeply hurtful, particularly to the families of those who lost their lives in service.

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal also criticized the statement, arguing that it risked undermining public recognition of the sacrifices made by Pakistan’s martyrs. He said respecting those who gave their lives for the country is a shared national responsibility that rises above political differences.

The controversy since gathered political momentum, with the Punjab Assembly adopting resolutions supporting the armed forces and senior government officials publicly condemning the remarks. While the resolutions do not carry legal effect, they signal increasing political pressure on the JUI-F leader and reinforce the government’s public backing of the country’s security institutions.