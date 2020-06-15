Rs42.3 billion allocated for Orange Line Metro Train in Punjab budget
Associated Press of Pakistan
10:46 PM | 15 Jun, 2020
Rs42.3 billion allocated for Orange Line Metro Train in Punjab budget
Share

LAHORE - The Punjab government has earmarked Rs 42.333 billion for the ongoing project of Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT), in the fiscal budget 2020-21.

According to the budget documents, the allocated amount would be used for land acquisition, structural compensation and other expenses.

The government has also allocated Rs 317 million for transportdepartment to carry out the on-going schemes.

