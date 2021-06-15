Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 15 June 2021
08:45 AM | 15 Jun, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 15 June 2021
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 111,800 on Tuesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 95,850 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs. 87,865 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs 102,485 at the closing of the market.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 111,800 PKR 1,398
Karachi PKR 111,800 PKR 1,398
Islamabad PKR 111,800 PKR 1,398
Peshawar PKR 111,800 PKR 1,398
Quetta PKR 111,800 PKR 1,398
Sialkot PKR 111,800 PKR 1,398
Attock PKR 111,800 PKR 1,398
Gujranwala PKR 111,800 PKR 1,398
Jehlum PKR 111,800 PKR 1,398
Multan PKR 111,800 PKR 1,398
Bahawalpur PKR 111,800 PKR 1,398
Gujrat PKR 111,800 PKR 1,398
Nawabshah PKR 111,800 PKR 1,398
Chakwal PKR 111,800 PKR 1,398
Hyderabad PKR 111,800 PKR 1,398
Nowshehra PKR 111,800 PKR 1,398
Sargodha PKR 111,800 PKR 1,398
Faisalabad PKR 111,800 PKR 1,398
Mirpur PKR 111,800 PKR 1,398

