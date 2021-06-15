Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 15 June 2021
08:45 AM | 15 Jun, 2021
Share
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 111,800 on Tuesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 95,850 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs. 87,865 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs 102,485 at the closing of the market.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 111,800
|PKR 1,398
|Karachi
|PKR 111,800
|PKR 1,398
|Islamabad
|PKR 111,800
|PKR 1,398
|Peshawar
|PKR 111,800
|PKR 1,398
|Quetta
|PKR 111,800
|PKR 1,398
|Sialkot
|PKR 111,800
|PKR 1,398
|Attock
|PKR 111,800
|PKR 1,398
|Gujranwala
|PKR 111,800
|PKR 1,398
|Jehlum
|PKR 111,800
|PKR 1,398
|Multan
|PKR 111,800
|PKR 1,398
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 111,800
|PKR 1,398
|Gujrat
|PKR 111,800
|PKR 1,398
|Nawabshah
|PKR 111,800
|PKR 1,398
|Chakwal
|PKR 111,800
|PKR 1,398
|Hyderabad
|PKR 111,800
|PKR 1,398
|Nowshehra
|PKR 111,800
|PKR 1,398
|Sargodha
|PKR 111,800
|PKR 1,398
|Faisalabad
|PKR 111,800
|PKR 1,398
|Mirpur
|PKR 111,800
|PKR 1,398
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 15 June 202108:45 AM | 15 Jun, 2021
- China alleges ‘political manipulation’ as G7 leaders discuss BRI ...12:15 AM | 15 Jun, 2021
- PSL 2021 – Colin, Iftikhar power Islamabad United to 8-wicket win ...11:59 PM | 14 Jun, 2021
- Budget 2021-22: Punjab proposes Rs370 billion for health services10:51 PM | 14 Jun, 2021
- Saudi Arabia allows women to register for Hajj without guardian10:05 PM | 14 Jun, 2021
Sushant Singh Rajput's death confirmed as ‘suicide’ on first anniversary
07:04 PM | 14 Jun, 2021
- Producer of Christchurch mosque attack movie resigns after backlash05:02 PM | 14 Jun, 2021
- Meesha Shafi becomes certified yoga instructor04:20 PM | 14 Jun, 2021
- Ushna Shah and Juveria Abbasi enjoy beach day out03:05 PM | 14 Jun, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Top cricketers who married athletes09:20 PM | 8 May, 2021