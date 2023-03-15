Search

Pakistan

Nestlé Pakistan kicks off tree plantation drive with commitment of 100,000 trees this year

15 Mar, 2023
Nestlé Pakistan committed to planting 100,000 trees this year in its efforts to reduce carbon footprint in line with its vision to achieve net zero by 2050.

The company will plant these trees around its operational areas with different stakeholders for the rest of the year.

Spearheaded by Jason Avanceña, Chief Executive Officer, Nestlé Pakistan, the company donated 5000 trees to Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) during a ceremony at Jilani Park under its under its employee volunteer program – Nestlé Cares.

Speaking on the occasion “Under the umbrella of Nestlé Cares, we aim to foster behavior change by engaging our employees in volunteer activities,” Avanceña said.

He added, “We are committed to be a force for good throughout our value chain by Creating Shared Value,” stressing that planting trees is one of the ways to “protect, renew, and restore natural resources while strengthening communities, and bringing our purpose and values to life.”

Acknowledging Nestlé’s efforts, Tahir Wattoo, Director General Parks & Horticulture Authority said, “In light of the effects of climate change, it is a national responsibility of every citizen to work towards a greener Pakistan. I would like to thank Nestlé Pakistan and their employees for stepping forward with this generous donation and performing their civic duty.”

This initiative is aligned with UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 13 and 15, Climate Action, and Life on Land respectively.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on March 15, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 15, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 282.1 285.15
Euro EUR 299.5 302.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 339.2 342.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.7 77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.7 75.5
Australian Dollar AUD 185 187.2
Bahrain Dinar BHD 742 750
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205.2
China Yuan CNY 39.64 40.05
Danish Krone DKK 39.65 40.05
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.3 35.65
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.6 916.6
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.58 61.18
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 2.23 2.53
Omani Riyal OMR 716.82 724.82
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 71.84 72.54
Singapore Dollar SGD 204 206
Swedish Korona SEK 26.07 26.37
Swiss Franc CHF 297.95 300.45
Thai Bhat THB 7.98 8.13

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold up by Rs900 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold maintained its gaining momentum in the domestic market for the third consecutive day as rupee continued to lose ground against the US dollar in the interbank and open markets on Wednesday.

The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) data shows the price of gold (24 carats) increased by Rs900 per tola and Rs771 per 10 grams to reach Rs202,400 and Rs173,525, respectively.

In the international market, the price of the precious metal surged by $20 to reach $1,924.

The Pakistani rupee depreciated by 0.20% against the US dollar in the interbank market, settling at Rs282.85 as compared to Friday’s Rs282.29.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/11-Mar-2023/weekly-inflation-reaches-42-27pc-in-pakistan

