Nestlé Pakistan kicks off tree plantation drive with commitment of 100,000 trees this year

Nestlé Pakistan committed to planting 100,000 trees this year in its efforts to reduce carbon footprint in line with its vision to achieve net zero by 2050.
The company will plant these trees around its operational areas with different stakeholders for the rest of the year.
Spearheaded by Jason Avanceña, Chief Executive Officer, Nestlé Pakistan, the company donated 5000 trees to Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) during a ceremony at Jilani Park under its under its employee volunteer program – Nestlé Cares.
Speaking on the occasion “Under the umbrella of Nestlé Cares, we aim to foster behavior change by engaging our employees in volunteer activities,” Avanceña said.
He added, “We are committed to be a force for good throughout our value chain by Creating Shared Value,” stressing that planting trees is one of the ways to “protect, renew, and restore natural resources while strengthening communities, and bringing our purpose and values to life.”
Acknowledging Nestlé’s efforts, Tahir Wattoo, Director General Parks & Horticulture Authority said, “In light of the effects of climate change, it is a national responsibility of every citizen to work towards a greener Pakistan. I would like to thank Nestlé Pakistan and their employees for stepping forward with this generous donation and performing their civic duty.”
This initiative is aligned with UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 13 and 15, Climate Action, and Life on Land respectively.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 15, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|282.1
|285.15
|Euro
|EUR
|299.5
|302.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|339.2
|342.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.7
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.7
|75.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185
|187.2
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742
|750
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.64
|40.05
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.65
|40.05
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.3
|35.65
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.6
|916.6
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.58
|61.18
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|2.23
|2.53
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|716.82
|724.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.84
|72.54
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.07
|26.37
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|297.95
|300.45
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.98
|8.13
KARACHI – Gold maintained its gaining momentum in the domestic market for the third consecutive day as rupee continued to lose ground against the US dollar in the interbank and open markets on Wednesday.
The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) data shows the price of gold (24 carats) increased by Rs900 per tola and Rs771 per 10 grams to reach Rs202,400 and Rs173,525, respectively.
In the international market, the price of the precious metal surged by $20 to reach $1,924.
The Pakistani rupee depreciated by 0.20% against the US dollar in the interbank market, settling at Rs282.85 as compared to Friday’s Rs282.29.
