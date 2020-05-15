Ban on international flights extended till May 31
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Friday extended ban on international flight till May 31, as number of coronavirus cases continues to rise in country following ease in lockdown restrictions.
The decision was announced by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on its Twitter handle.
Earlier, domestic flight operations have been extended till May 29 by the government.
As per the decision of the GoP, the suspension of Domestic flight operations as effected earlier has been extended upto Friday, May 29, 2020 at 2359 hours PST. Remaining provisions as applicable to the suspension of domestic flights reflected in previous orders remain unchanged.— PCAAOfficial (@official_pcaa) May 12, 2020
