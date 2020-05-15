Ban on international flights extended till May 31
02:36 PM | 15 May, 2020
Ban on international flights extended till May 31
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Friday extended ban on international flight till May 31, as number of coronavirus cases continues to rise in country following ease in lockdown restrictions.

The decision was announced by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on its Twitter handle.

 https://twitter.com/official_pcaa/status/1261208967407194113

Earlier, domestic flight operations have been extended till May 29 by the government.

