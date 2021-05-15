KP IG’s brother dies in Larkana road accident

08:37 PM | 15 May, 2021
KP IG’s brother dies in Larkana road accident
LARKANA – Younger brother of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa IG Inspector General of Police Sanaullah Abbasi lost his life in a road accident in Larkana on Saturday.

Kaleemullah Abbasi was travelling from Karachi to Larkana when the deadly accident occurred.

The body has been shifted to the Chandika Medical College in Larkana.

