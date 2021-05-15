KP IG’s brother dies in Larkana road accident
08:37 PM | 15 May, 2021
Share
LARKANA – Younger brother of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa IG Inspector General of Police Sanaullah Abbasi lost his life in a road accident in Larkana on Saturday.
Kaleemullah Abbasi was travelling from Karachi to Larkana when the deadly accident occurred.
The body has been shifted to the Chandika Medical College in Larkana.
Four women, seven children died on spot in Pano ... 10:44 AM | 30 Nov, 2020
SUKKUR – At least eleven persons, including women and children, were killed on Sunday in a road accident near ...
- UAE’s Etihad, flydubai airlines cancel flights to Israel amid ...09:23 PM | 15 May, 2021
- KP IG’s brother dies in Larkana road accident08:37 PM | 15 May, 2021
- Israel destroys another Gaza building housing offices of Al Jazeera, ...07:52 PM | 15 May, 2021
- Pakistan opens public transport tomorrow, markets from Monday07:06 PM | 15 May, 2021
- Sindh declares emergency as Cyclone Tauktae poses threats to coastal ...06:24 PM | 15 May, 2021
Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit turns 54
04:47 PM | 15 May, 2021
- Here's what your favourite stars wore on Eid-ul-Fitr11:51 AM | 15 May, 2021
- ‘Uncle Sargam’ — Renowned columnist, TV artist Farooq Qaiser ...09:19 PM | 14 May, 2021
- Salman Khan's Radhe creates Bollywood history08:26 PM | 14 May, 2021
- Top cricketers who married athletes09:20 PM | 8 May, 2021
- 10 Tips for Success during the Last Ashra of Ramadan08:26 PM | 7 May, 2021
- Stars who have insured their body parts07:06 PM | 4 May, 2021
- Best-dressed Stars at Oscars Red Carpet 202105:52 PM | 2 May, 2021