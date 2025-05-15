Punjab braces for extreme heat as temperatures May soar to 45°C

As a blistering heatwave tightens its grip on Punjab, the Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued a fresh advisory warning that temperatures across the province could soar up to 45 degrees Celsius in the coming days. In some southern districts, the mercury may even reach a scorching 50 degrees, raising serious concerns over public health and safety.

On Thursday, Lahore recorded a high of 42°C, with hot and humid winds making outdoor conditions increasingly unbearable. The Met Office has predicted that the extreme weather is likely to persist throughout the week, urging citizens to exercise caution.

“This intense heatwave is expected to continue, with little to no relief in sight for the next several days,” the advisory noted.

In response, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has activated emergency protocols. DG PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia confirmed that heatwave counters have been established at major hospitals across Punjab to provide immediate assistance to heat-affected individuals.