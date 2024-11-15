Namaz-e-Istisqaa to be offered across Pakistan today for rains amid worsening smog

ISLAMABAD – Namaz-e-Istisqaa for rain will be offered across the country today [Friday] as smog situation continues to worsen in various cities.

The prayer for rain is being offered on the appeal of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to the nation.

In a statement, the prime minister urged religious scholars and leaders to play their role in organizing the special prayers. He said the rain would improve the environment and greatly help get rid of diseases.

He said special prayers should be made to Allah so that human life can be relieved of this problem.

He said Namaz-e-Istisqaa should be organized in all mosques under the federal and provincial governments.

The idea comes as Lahore, the city of around 15million, continues to suffer from hazardous air quality, recently ranking as the most polluted city in the world. The toxic air raised serious concerns for public health, particularly for children, with UNICEF issuing warnings about the risks posed to over 11 million children under the age of five who are exposed to the pollution.

The ongoing smog crisis in Punjab is largely attributed to crop burning, vehicle emissions, and the operation of coal-powered plants.

The situation has forced the government to shut schools and intermediate colleges across the province and ordering 50 percent work from home policy for all public and private offices in various cities.