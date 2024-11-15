Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

QuranRecord for Mosque, Madrassa and Quran Students

QuranRecord is designed to provide an easy way to track the progress of Quran students learning Qaidah, Nazrah, or Hifz in mosques, madrasas, Islamic schools, or under private teachers or within families. This digital record helps analyze student performance, focus on individual progress, engage parents, teachers, and management, and plan for Quran completion. It also allows quick identification of areas where students may need additional support.

After studying Quran education in different countries, we found that many institutions still use old methods, such as marking the Quran directly or keeping paper diaries. However, these methods make it difficult to track overall performance, especially in institutions with many students. Traditional records also limit parental involvement, make it harder to track homework and attendance, and don’t support structured plans for Quran completion.

QuranRecord solves these problems by offering a free digital tool that helps teachers, parents, and management support each student’s Quran learning more easily and effectively.

QuranRecord was developed by Fedri Consulting Services, a company registered in Canada and the USA, and it has quickly expanded to nearly every country worldwide. With 12 years of experience in developing school management applications, Fedri launched QuranRecord during last year’s Ramadan. In less than a year, the platform now tracks millions of records weekly, with thousands of students, parents, and schools actively using it across countries like Canada, the USA, India, and many more.

QuranRecord is designed to help mosques, madrasas, Islamic schools, private Quran teachers, and families easily create accounts to track the progress of their students or family members in Quranic learning. QuranRecord is always free for Quran students, with no trial periods, ads, pictures, videos, or social media distractions—just a simple, focused tool for Quranic education.

QuranRecord is currently available in both Urdu and English, with Arabic and additional languages coming soon. The app is also available on the Google Play Store under the name “QuranRecord.” This platform offers a wide range of features designed to support the learning and teaching of the Quran, including:

  • Always Free Quran Student Management System
  • Logging daily recitations
  • Progress notifications for parents
  • Attendance tracking
  • Generating daily, weekly, or monthly reports
  • Conducting examinations
  • Homework Tracking
  • Comprehensive school and class statistics
  • Individual class performance insights
  • AI-based tracking of student progress
  • Instant access to each student’s records
  • Alerts to management for student struggles
  • Fee payment reminders for parents
  • Direct communication with parents

And much more

QuranRecord takes extra care to verify every mosque, madrasa, and school before registration to maintain a trusted community. To register your institution or if you need any training, please contact us via email, call, or WhatsApp.

For private teachers or personal use, you can create a new group, add members, and start recording daily progress quickly on QuranRecord.

Website: https://www.quranrecord.com

Email: support@quranrecord.com

WhatsApp Group:  https://www.quranrecord.com/wa/

Facebook Page: https://www.quranrecord.com/fb/

Call/WhatsApp us at +1 905 923 3374

 

 

 

 

 

 

