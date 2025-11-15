Pak Army, Air Force, Navy Amendment Bills turn to Law in rapid legislative push

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan witnessed a massive restructuring of armed forces as power corridors buzzed with unusual urgency this weekend.

A day after the Senate pushed through a trio of military amendment bills, President Asif Ali Zardari signed them into law on Saturday.

With President’s assent, Pakistan Army (Amendment) Bill, 2025, Pakistan Air Force (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and the Pakistan Navy (Amendment) Bill, 2025 have now officially become law. The lightning-fast move comes in an unusually speedy legislative chain, with the Senate pushing the bills through clause-by-clause voting on Friday, right after they sailed through the federal cabinet and NA.

Lower House skipped sending the bills to the standing committees, triggering serious questions about transparency and process. All three bills are directly tied to the recently passed 27th Constitutional Amendment, and their approval marks a massive shift in Pakistan’s legal and institutional landscape.

Meanwhile, opposition lawmakers of Imran Khan’s party were nowhere to be seen during these critical proceedings. JUI-F legislators erupted in fierce protests, loudly condemning the government’s actions and warning of deep political consequences.

The amendments are part of the government’s sweeping plan to revamp major laws to align with Constitutional Amendment Act, 2025, which creates powerful new Federal Constitutional Court under Article 175B.

According to government’s official explanation, the new amendments are meant to facilitate formation of Federal Constitutional Court and define its procedures but opposition parties claim the changes go far beyond technical alignment and amount to a fundamental restructuring of the state’s legal system.