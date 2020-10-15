PM Imran expresses satisfaction on utilization of Roshan Digital Account initiative

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed satisfaction on the utilization of Roshan Digital Account initiative of State Bank of Pakistan.

In a tweet on Thursday, the Prime Minister said he is glad to see Overseas Pakistanis taking advantage of Roshan Digital Account initiative of State Bank of Pakistan.

The Prime Minister said to date more than 21 thousand digital accounts have been opened remotely and 24 million dollars received.

The Prime Minister said number of accounts and amounts are growing every day.