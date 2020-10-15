PM Imran visits Islamabad panagah, eats food being provided to people
09:36 PM | 15 Oct, 2020
PM Imran visits Islamabad panagah, eats food being provided to people
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed to provide best and quality services to deserving people staying at shelter homes across Pakistan.

Visiting Panahgah at Peshawar Mor in Islamabad on Thursday, he especially advised to take care of the people residing there.

The Prime Minister also interacted with the people at the Panahgah and inquired about facilities being provided to them at the shelter homes.

He also visited kitchen of the Shelter Home to inspect quality of services. The premier also ate the food, being provided to the people, Radio Pakistan reported. 

The concept of Panahgah has been taken from Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision of compassion to facilitate the destitute and helpless people, while upholding their self-respect.

