President Zardari, Field Marshal Asim Munir assert Pakistan’s readiness amid Tensions with Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD – President Asif Ali Zardari and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir held high-level meeting to assess Pakistan’s security situation amid escalating regional threats.

Field Marshal Munir briefed President on recent aggressive actions by Afghan Taliban and highlighted how the Pakistan Armed Forces have responded with strategic restraint and decisive force to protect the nation’s borders.

President Zardari expressed full confidence in the military leadership, praising their courage, discipline, and swift action in repelling cross-border threats. He vowed that any challenge to Pakistan’s sovereignty would be met with a firm and resolute response.

The meeting signals a strong civil-military unity and sends a clear message to adversaries: Pakistan is alert, prepared, and unshaken.