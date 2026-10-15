Harimau Markhor-IV concludes with renewed focus on Pakistan-Malaysia Military Ties

PABBI – Pakistan and Malaysia successfully concluded their joint counterterrorism exercise, Harimau Markhore-IV, at the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC) in Pabbi, reaffirming their commitment to strengthening bilateral military cooperation and enhancing counterterrorism capabilities.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the exercise provided troops from both countries with an opportunity to share operational experience, sharpen combat drills and exchange best practices in counterterrorism operations.

The joint training initiative underscored the importance of professional military engagement, operational coordination and the exchange of expertise in addressing evolving security challenges.

The successful conclusion of Harimau Markhore-IV reflects the longstanding defence ties between Pakistan and Malaysia and highlights their continued efforts to strengthen military-to-military cooperation through joint training and professional collaboration.