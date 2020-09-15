Pakistan strongly rejects unwarranted references in US-India joint statement
Share
ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has strongly rejected its unwarranted references in the Joint Statement of US-India Counter-Terrorism Joint Working Group and Designations Dialogue.
In a statement today (Tuesday), Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said our serious concerns and rejection of the unacceptable reference to Pakistan in the afore-mentioned Joint Statement have been conveyed to the US side.
He said it is important that partner countries take an objective view of the issues of peace and security in South Asia and refrain from endorsing positions that are one-sided and divorced from ground realities.
The Spokesperson said the international community is well-aware that Pakistan is a country most affected by cross-border terrorism, sponsored and supported by India.
The international community also recognizes Pakistan's efforts, sacrifices and successes in the fight against terrorism.
He said Pakistan has repeatedly underlined that peace and stability in South Asia is threatened by the irresponsible policies and actions of the RSS-BJP regime in India - including towards its minorities, its state-terrorism in Illegal Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), and its belligerence against Pakistan and other countries in the region.
The international community must urge India to reverse course and desist from playing a role detrimental to regional stability and peace.
- Seven teachers of a school tested positive for coronavirus in Peshawar11:23 AM | 16 Sep, 2020
- ATC approves Captain (r) Safdar's bail till Sept 22 in clash outside ...10:49 AM | 16 Sep, 2020
-
-
- PM Imran vows to pursue motorway gang rape incident case to conclusion09:04 AM | 16 Sep, 2020
- Ushna Shah lauds Yasir Hussain for his efforts in arranging the ...06:13 PM | 15 Sep, 2020
- Warner Bros. refusal to share “Tenet” Box Office numbers05:43 PM | 15 Sep, 2020
- Amna Ilyas refutes rumours about tying the knot with Dawar Mehmood03:03 PM | 15 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020