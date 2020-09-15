Punjab CM approves models of civil secretariats of Bahawalpur and Multan

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has approved the models of civil secretariats of Bahawalpur and Multan today (Tuesday).

In a statement, the CM said that the Punjab Infrastructure Development Authority (PIDA) has developed models for both the secretariats, adding that Civil Secretariat South Punjab Bahawalpur and Civil Secretariat South Punjab Multan will be constructed on modern lines.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan a new era of progress and development has begun in South Punjab.