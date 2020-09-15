Punjab CM approves models of civil secretariats of Bahawalpur and Multan
12:09 PM | 15 Sep, 2020
Share
LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has approved the models of civil secretariats of Bahawalpur and Multan today (Tuesday).
In a statement, the CM said that the Punjab Infrastructure Development Authority (PIDA) has developed models for both the secretariats, adding that Civil Secretariat South Punjab Bahawalpur and Civil Secretariat South Punjab Multan will be constructed on modern lines.
He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan a new era of progress and development has begun in South Punjab.
- Punjab CM approves models of civil secretariats of Bahawalpur and ...12:09 PM | 15 Sep, 2020
- PM Imran reaches Lahore on a day-long visit today11:24 AM | 15 Sep, 2020
- PAF aircraft on routine training mission crashes near Pindigheb, ...10:37 AM | 15 Sep, 2020
- Int’l Day of Democracy being marked worldwide today09:44 AM | 15 Sep, 2020
- COVID-19: Pakistan resumes educational process today after six months08:33 AM | 15 Sep, 2020
Farhan Saeed celebrates his 36th birthday with Urwa Hoccane
08:01 PM | 14 Sep, 2020
- Chitral's famous Broghil Festival ends with traditional games06:20 PM | 14 Sep, 2020
- Stop deviating and victim-blaming: Anoushey Ashraf04:13 PM | 14 Sep, 2020
- ‘Why do rapists roam freely?’02:47 PM | 14 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020