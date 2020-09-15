Punjab CM approves models of civil secretariats of Bahawalpur and Multan
Web Desk
12:09 PM | 15 Sep, 2020
Punjab CM approves models of civil secretariats of Bahawalpur and Multan
Share

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has approved the models of civil secretariats of Bahawalpur and Multan today (Tuesday).

In a statement, the CM said that the Punjab Infrastructure Development Authority (PIDA) has developed models for both the secretariats, adding that Civil Secretariat South Punjab Bahawalpur and Civil Secretariat South Punjab Multan will be constructed on modern lines.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan a new era of progress and development has begun in South Punjab.

More From This Category
Punjab CM approves models of civil secretariats ...
12:09 PM | 15 Sep, 2020
PM Imran reaches Lahore on a day-long visit ...
11:24 AM | 15 Sep, 2020
PAF aircraft on routine training mission crashes ...
10:37 AM | 15 Sep, 2020
Int’l Day of Democracy being marked worldwide ...
09:44 AM | 15 Sep, 2020
COVID-19: Pakistan resumes educational process ...
08:33 AM | 15 Sep, 2020
Moazzam Khan assumes charge as high commissioner ...
11:41 PM | 14 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Farhan Saeed celebrates his 36th birthday with Urwa Hoccane
08:01 PM | 14 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr