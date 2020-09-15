KP formally notifies reopening wedding halls across province from today

12:50 PM | 15 Sep, 2020
KP formally notifies reopening wedding halls across province from today
Share

PESHAWAR –Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has formally notified opening of wedding halls across the province from today (Tuesday) after significant drop in the number of coronavirus cases.

According to the notification, coronavirus tests of all the staff members have been set mandatory by the government.

The government has directed the hall-administrations to operate 50 percent less than actual space for the guests.

The wedding hall-owners have also been warned of strict action in case of SOPs violation.

More From This Category
Seven teachers of a school tested positive for ...
11:23 AM | 16 Sep, 2020
ATC approves Captain (r) Safdar's bail till Sept ...
10:49 AM | 16 Sep, 2020
KP starts universal health insurance system
10:19 AM | 16 Sep, 2020
Indian troops kill one Kashmiri youth in Baramulla
09:47 AM | 16 Sep, 2020
PM Imran vows to pursue motorway gang rape ...
09:04 AM | 16 Sep, 2020
No threat can deter nation’s resolve, says COAS ...
11:53 PM | 15 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Harvey Weinstein to be stripped of British royal honor
06:42 PM | 15 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr