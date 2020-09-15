KP formally notifies reopening wedding halls across province from today
12:50 PM | 15 Sep, 2020
PESHAWAR –Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has formally notified opening of wedding halls across the province from today (Tuesday) after significant drop in the number of coronavirus cases.
According to the notification, coronavirus tests of all the staff members have been set mandatory by the government.
The government has directed the hall-administrations to operate 50 percent less than actual space for the guests.
The wedding hall-owners have also been warned of strict action in case of SOPs violation.
