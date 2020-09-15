Pakistani celebs protest against rape culture
In the light of recent horrendous motorway incident, that he sparked outrage amongst the public, the media fraternity called people to join the peaceful protest against the rampant rape cases in the country.
The protest took place at Karachi press club on Monday evening.
Celebs including Mahira Khan, Sarah Khan, Ayesha Omar, Ali Rehman Khan, Sarwat Gillani, Anoushey Abbasi, Adnan Siddiqui and others have come together to highlight crimes such as rape, abuse and sexual harassment.
They demand safety of women in this country and want to see accountability carried out so that Pakistan’s rape culture comes to an end.
View this post on Instagram
The entertainment fraternity came out today for a peaceful protest outside the Press Club Karachi. We demand Justice and Security for our women and children.
View this post on Instagram
We demand a secure nation for all women!! At home, on the streets, at work, alone, not alone, with kids, without kids, in a skirt or in a burkha. Where ever she may be, whoever she may be - we demand basic rights of safety🙏🏼 Proud of my industry for coming together for this cause - United we are stronger, our voices are more powerful and impactful🇵🇰🤍♥️ 📸 @mystapaki
View this post on Instagram
It’s never the clothes. It’s never the time. It’s never the place. It’s always and only the rapist. . . #stoprape #addressrapeculture #womenarenotsafe #childrenarenotsafe #nomercyforrapists . . @alirehmankhan @deepakperwaniofficial @tararara247 . . P.s. missed out the two dots under “meri”. Jaldi mein likha tha. 🤦🏻♀️
