Pakistani celebs protest against rape culture

In the light of recent horrendous motorway incident, that he sparked outrage amongst the public, the media fraternity called people to join the peaceful protest against the rampant rape cases in the country.

The protest took place at Karachi press club on Monday evening.

Celebs including Mahira Khan, Sarah Khan, Ayesha Omar, Ali Rehman Khan, Sarwat Gillani, Anoushey Abbasi, Adnan Siddiqui and others have come together to highlight crimes such as rape, abuse and sexual harassment.

They demand safety of women in this country and want to see accountability carried out so that Pakistan’s rape culture comes to an end.

