Islamabad weather update

The Pakistan Meteorological Department Friday predicted more rains and relatively decreased temperatures for a week but also warned of urban flooding and landslide events in parts of country.

Islamabad Rain Update

The Met Office predicted rain-thunderstorms at isolated places in Islamabad during the next 12 hours.

Islamabad temperature today

At noon, the mercury reached 31°C, while the temperature is expected decrease in the evening.

Humidity was recorded at around 63 percent in the city. Winds blew at 10km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 6 which is high, with visibility around 5km.

Islamabad Air Quality

The federal capital’s air quality was recorded at 69, which is poor. The air has reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Reduce time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.

Synoptic Situation

Met Office informed that moderate monsoon currents from Bay of Bengal are likely to penetrate in upper parts of the country from 15th Sept (evening/night). A westerly wave is also likely to enter in these areas on 16th September.