Karachi weather update

The Pakistan Meteorological Department Friday predicted more rains and relatively decreased temperatures for a week but also warned of urban flooding and landslide events in parts of country.

Karachi Rain Update

The Met Office predicted no rain in the port city.

Karachi temperature today

At noon, the mercury reached 32°C, while the temperature is expected decrease in the evening.

Humidity was recorded at around 55 percent in the city. Winds blew at 17km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 8 which is very high, with visibility around 5km.

Karachi Air Quality

The provincial capital’s air quality was recorded at 43, which is fair. The air quality is generally acceptable for most individuals. However, sensitive groups may experience minor to moderate symptoms from long-term exposure.

Synoptic Situation

Met Office informed that moderate monsoon currents from Bay of Bengal are likely to penetrate in upper parts of the country from 15th Sept (evening/night). A westerly wave is also likely to enter in these areas on 16th September.