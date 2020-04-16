Pakistan likely to get debt relief from 1st May, says FM Qureshi
ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that Pakistan is expected to get major debt relief from the 1st of May.
In an interview today (Thursday) regarding decision of G-20 countries and International Monetary Fund (IMF) to provide debt relief to the developing countries, the Foreign Minister said about seventy countries including Pakistan will benefit from it. He said this relief will be for a period of one year.
He said Pakistan is expected to get a major relief from the IMF, the Radio Pakistan reported.
The Foreign Minister recalled that Prime Minister Imran Khan had appealed to the world leaders and institutions to restructure loans of the developing countries to cope with the coronavirus challenge.
He said this will enable the developing countries to divert their resources to the protection of lives of the people and make their health systems more effective to respond to the challenge.
The minister said that this appeal of the Prime Minister was endorsed by the UN Secretary General, the IMF and the G-20 countries.
