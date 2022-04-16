Raja Pervez Ashraf takes oath as National Assembly speaker
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Peoples Party MNA Raja Pervez Ashraf Saturday has taken oath as the Speaker of National Assembly.
Presiding Officer Sardar Ayaz Sadiq administered the oath to him.
Earlier, he was elected unopposed as Speaker National Assembly after no other candidate filed nomination papers for the seat.
Ashraf, who served as federal minister for water and power and then prime minister of Pakistan under the PPP government between 2008 and 2013, was the only candidate to file nomination papers for the speaker's post since Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers have already resigned en masse from the National Assembly.
Former speaker Asad Qaiser, who was a lawmaker from the PTI, stepped down immediately before the no-confidence vote against Imran Khan took place on Saturday.
National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser resigns 11:39 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
ISLAMABAD -- National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser resigned from his office on Saturday night without holding voting on ...
- Fruit and vegetable flavoring fertilizer04:36 AM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Why is SOP fertilizer necessary for crops?03:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- DAP fertilizer; advantages and disadvantages04:58 AM | 6 Apr, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of applying urea fertilizer in crops05:15 AM | 3 Apr, 2022
- Benefits of genetically modified crops06:33 AM | 31 Mar, 2022
- Raja Pervez Ashraf takes oath as National Assembly speaker02:02 PM | 16 Apr, 2022
- Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Mazari 'beaten, dragged by hair' amid ...01:03 PM | 16 Apr, 2022
- Ruckus in Punjab Assembly as election for new CM today12:31 PM | 16 Apr, 2022
- Pakistan PM Shehbaz condemns Israeli raids on Al-Aqsa Mosque12:21 PM | 16 Apr, 2022
- 21-year-old Chihuahua confirmed as world’s oldest dog11:31 AM | 16 Apr, 2022
- Imran Abbas leaves fans stunned with a skydiving video04:42 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Saim Sadiq's 'Joyland' becomes first Pakistani film to be screened at ...05:50 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Farhan Saeed responds to speculations on his personal life07:18 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022