Raja Pervez Ashraf takes oath as National Assembly speaker

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Peoples Party MNA Raja Pervez Ashraf Saturday has taken oath as the Speaker of National Assembly.

Presiding Officer Sardar Ayaz Sadiq administered the oath to him.

Earlier, he was elected unopposed as Speaker National Assembly after no other candidate filed nomination papers for the seat.

Ashraf, who served as federal minister for water and power and then prime minister of Pakistan under the PPP government between 2008 and 2013, was the only candidate to file nomination papers for the speaker's post since Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers have already resigned en masse from the National Assembly.

Former speaker Asad Qaiser, who was a lawmaker from the PTI, stepped down immediately before the no-confidence vote against Imran Khan took place on Saturday.