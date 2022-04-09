National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser resigns
Web Desk
11:39 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser resigns
ISLAMABAD -- National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser resigned from his office on Saturday night without holding voting on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

