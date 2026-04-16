Olper’s Under Scrutiny as Journalist slams milk Packaging, Storage Standards

ISLAMABAD – Olper’s, one of popular UHT milk brands under FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan, comes under public scrutiny after an unwanted incident involving local journalist sparked discussion for closer examination of food safety and branding practices in the sector.

Ameen Hafeez shared video exposing what he claims to be severely compromised packaged milk from Olper’s. In the viral footage, Hafeez reveals recently purchased milk cartons that appear visibly rusted from the outside, raising immediate concerns about storage and handling conditions.

What’s more alarming is what he claims to have found inside, completely spoiled milk, despite the carton clearly displaying an expiry date of May 2026.

“This isn’t the first time,” Hafeez said in the video, adding a troubling layer to the controversy. He recalls a previous incident where, after he posted a similar complaint, the company reached out offering to replace the faulty carton or send additional stock.

But this time, the journalist is not backing down “This is not about replacing one carton,” he stresses. “This is about public health and the rights of consumers.”

The revelations sparked outrage online, with many users questioning quality control standards, packaging safety, and accountability in the dairy industry. If these claims hold true, they could point to deeper systemic issues affecting consumer safety.

As the video continues to circulate, pressure is mounting on Olper’s to respond publicly and clarify the situation.