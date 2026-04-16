PSL 11: Hyderabad Kingsmen defeat Rawalpindiz by 5 wickets

KARACHI – Hyderabad Kingsmen defeated Rawalpindiz by 5 wickets in the 24th match of the Pakistan Super League 11.

The match was played at the National Bank Stadium, where Hyderabad Kingsmen captain Marnus Labuschagne won the toss and chose to field first.

Batting first, Rawalpindiz scored 121 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in their 20 overs, setting a target of 122 runs for Hyderabad Kingsmen. Sam Billings scored 26 runs, while Yasir Khan made 24 runs.

For Hyderabad Kingsmen, Mohammad Ali and Hunain Shah took 3 wickets each, while Glenn Maxwell and Asif Mahmood took one wicket each.

Chasing the target, Hyderabad Kingsmen comfortably reached 122 runs in the 17th over with 5 wickets in hand.

For Hyderabad Kingsmen, Irfan Khan Niazi remained unbeaten on 34 runs, while captain Labuschagne contributed 32 runs.

For Rawalpindiz, Asif Afridi took two wickets, while Mohammad Amir and Saad Masood claimed one wicket each.