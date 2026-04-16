Major overhaul likely in Pakistan Test team management ahead of Bangladesh tour

LAHORE – Major changes are expected in Pakistan’s Test team management ahead of the upcoming tour of Bangladesh. According to sources, Umar Gul, Asad Shafiq, and Abdul Saad are likely to be given new roles.

Reports say Umar Gul may be appointed as the bowling coach of the Test team, while Asad Shafiq is expected to take over as batting coach. Abdul Saad is a strong candidate for the role of fielding coach; he has previously worked with the Pakistan women’s team and could take on responsibilities with the men’s team for the first time.

Former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed is also reportedly close to being finalized as head coach, with an official announcement expected in the coming days.

An official announcement of the Pakistan Test squad and management is expected soon. The team is scheduled to tour Bangladesh next month, where two Test matches will be played—the first on May 8 and the second on May 16.