Fiza Ali apologizes over viral clip, calls it ‘misunderstood family moment’

Actress Fiza Ali has apologized over a controversial viral clip featuring her and her husband, saying it was a “family moment” that was misinterpreted.

The clip, which circulated widely on social media, drew strong criticism from various quarters over its allegedly inappropriate nature.

Breaking her silence, Fiza Ali issued a clarification, stating that the moment occurred spontaneously in a light-hearted manner but was taken out of context online.

In a video message, she said, “A clip from my morning show has gone viral and is being widely discussed. It was simply a family moment with no wrong intention, but it has been portrayed negatively.”

فضا علی نے وائرل کلپ پر معافی مانگ لی۔۔۔!!! pic.twitter.com/qwa6gS8fU2 — Mughees Ali (@mugheesali81) April 16, 2026

She added that if anyone felt offended, she sincerely apologizes, emphasizing that she respects her fans and will continue to act responsibly in her work.

It is worth noting that Fiza Ali, who recently made headlines after her third marriage at the age of 41, often shares updates about her husband Ijaz Khan.

Recently, she invited her husband to her show, where her daughter was also present. During the program, she asked if he could lift her the same way he does at home, after which he lifted her in his arms live on the show. The moment went viral on social media, triggering mixed reactions from the public.