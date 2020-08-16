China registers 19 new COVID-19 cases within 24 hours

BEIJING - China has diagnosed 19 new COVID-19 cases and 16 asymptomatic carriers within the last 24 hours, the National Health Commission said on Sunday.

On Saturday, the number of new cases was 22, while the number of new asymptomatic carriers was 20.

According to the commission, 4 cases are local, while 15 are imported ones.

China has confirmed a total of 84,827 cases, with a death toll of 4,634.