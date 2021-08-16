'Malala in shock on Kabul's sudden fall to Taliban'
Web Desk
12:17 PM | 16 Aug, 2021
'Malala in shock on Kabul's sudden fall to Taliban'
Share

LONDON – Pakistani noble laureate Malala Yousafzai, who was shot in the head by the Taliban in 2012, called for an ‘immediate ceasefire’ and expressed her concern for women and minorities.

Soon after the Taliban took control of the South Asian country on Sunday, the 24-year-old took to Twitter where he wrote “We watch in complete shock as Taliban takes control of Afghanistan. I am deeply worried about women, minorities, and human rights advocates.”

“World, regional and local powers must demand an immediate ceasefire, provide emergency humanitarian assistance, and protect refugees and civilians”, she further added.

The Pakistani activist was a school student when she was shot in the head by the Taliban in the year 2012. She survived the murder attempt and went on to win the Nobel Prize for her activism for girls’ education.

Earlier today, Malala also spoke with Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry in the wake of the rapidly changing situation in Afghanistan following the Taliban's takeover of the Afghan capital Kabul.

A report of a private news channel cited that the educational campaigner from Swat Valley urged Pakistan to play its role in the education of women in Afghanistan. Meanwhile, she has also penned a letter to the Prime Minister in this regard.

Sharing details on a private news channel, the ruling party minister vowed to continue its support for the promotion of education in Afghanistan. “Pakistan is providing educational facilities to around 6,000 Afghan refugee children in the country”, Fawad told the media outlet.

On Sunday, the Afghan government surrendered to the Taliban after rushing into the US embassy and presidential residence in the capital.

 https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/16-Aug-2021/taliban-take-control-of-afghan-presidential-palace-rule-out-transitional-govt

More From This Category
Taliban ‘take control’ of Afghan presidential ...
12:35 AM | 16 Aug, 2021
Twitter users compare US withdrawal from ...
09:49 PM | 15 Aug, 2021
Taliban spokesperson says women, media will have ...
08:45 PM | 15 Aug, 2021
Ashraf Ghani leaves Afghanistan, reports Afghan ...
06:35 PM | 15 Aug, 2021
Ex-Afghan minister to lead interim setup as ...
03:37 PM | 15 Aug, 2021
'No plans to overtake capital by force', says ...
01:30 PM | 15 Aug, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
British authorities confirm Nazia Hassan didn’t die of poison or foul play
12:01 AM | 16 Aug, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr