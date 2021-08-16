'Malala in shock on Kabul's sudden fall to Taliban'

LONDON – Pakistani noble laureate Malala Yousafzai, who was shot in the head by the Taliban in 2012, called for an ‘immediate ceasefire’ and expressed her concern for women and minorities.

Soon after the Taliban took control of the South Asian country on Sunday, the 24-year-old took to Twitter where he wrote “We watch in complete shock as Taliban takes control of Afghanistan. I am deeply worried about women, minorities, and human rights advocates.”

We watch in complete shock as Taliban takes control of Afghanistan. I am deeply worried about women, minorities and human rights advocates. Global, regional and local powers must call for an immediate ceasefire, provide urgent humanitarian aid and protect refugees and civilians. — Malala (@Malala) August 15, 2021

“World, regional and local powers must demand an immediate ceasefire, provide emergency humanitarian assistance, and protect refugees and civilians”, she further added.

The Pakistani activist was a school student when she was shot in the head by the Taliban in the year 2012. She survived the murder attempt and went on to win the Nobel Prize for her activism for girls’ education.

Earlier today, Malala also spoke with Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry in the wake of the rapidly changing situation in Afghanistan following the Taliban's takeover of the Afghan capital Kabul.

A report of a private news channel cited that the educational campaigner from Swat Valley urged Pakistan to play its role in the education of women in Afghanistan. Meanwhile, she has also penned a letter to the Prime Minister in this regard.

Sharing details on a private news channel, the ruling party minister vowed to continue its support for the promotion of education in Afghanistan. “Pakistan is providing educational facilities to around 6,000 Afghan refugee children in the country”, Fawad told the media outlet.

On Sunday, the Afghan government surrendered to the Taliban after rushing into the US embassy and presidential residence in the capital.

