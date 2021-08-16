Thatta man involved in raping the corpse of a teenage girl shot dead in police encounter

KARACHI – Thatta Police shot dead a man involved in raping and exhuming of body of a 14-year-old girl at Shah Inayat graveyard.

Reports quoting police officials said the necrophile Rafique Chandio was detained on Saturday after a case was lodged against him on the complaint of the girl’s family. He was arrested from Mirpur Sakro – some 33 km away from Thatta.

Police said the accused tried to escape from the police detention. He opened fire at policemen at Babra Mori near Gharo and was killed in cross firing. Reports quoting SSP Thatta cited that Chandio had become a symbol of terror for the residents The FIR stated that Chandio had a notorious background of selling liquor and molesting children.

Earlier, the girl, who was succumbed to a short ailment, was buried two days ago in Molvi Ashraf Chandio village, of Thatta district. However, her body was found by some boys in a field a day later.

“When my brother and cousin went to the grave today around 7 am in the morning, they saw the grave open and the body missing,” the father told policemen.

Ramzan had told the local media that they immediately informed the police, who shifted the body to the taluka hospital for medical examination. The medical report confirmed rape. The body was buried again after the completion of medico-legal formalities.