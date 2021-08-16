Thatta man involved in raping the corpse of a teenage girl shot dead in police encounter
Web Desk
12:53 PM | 16 Aug, 2021
Thatta man involved in raping the corpse of a teenage girl shot dead in police encounter
Share

KARACHI – Thatta Police shot dead a man involved in raping and exhuming of body of a 14-year-old girl at Shah Inayat graveyard.

Reports quoting police officials said the necrophile Rafique Chandio was detained on Saturday after a case was lodged against him on the complaint of the girl’s family. He was arrested from Mirpur Sakro – some 33 km away from Thatta.

Police said the accused tried to escape from the police detention. He opened fire at policemen at Babra Mori near Gharo and was killed in cross firing. Reports quoting SSP Thatta cited that Chandio had become a symbol of terror for the residents The FIR stated that Chandio had a notorious background of selling liquor and molesting children.

Earlier, the girl, who was succumbed to a short ailment, was buried two days ago in Molvi Ashraf Chandio village, of Thatta district. However, her body was found by some boys in a field a day later.

“When my brother and cousin went to the grave today around 7 am in the morning, they saw the grave open and the body missing,” the father told policemen.

Ramzan had told the local media that they immediately informed the police, who shifted the body to the taluka hospital for medical examination. The medical report confirmed rape. The body was buried again after the completion of medico-legal formalities.

Men dig up grave to rape teenager’s dead body ... 12:11 PM | 15 Aug, 2021

KARACHI – In a shocking incident of Necrophilia in Maulvi Ashraf Chandio village of Sindh, a group of ...

More From This Category
Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar takes oath as Supreme ...
01:41 PM | 16 Aug, 2021
PIA suspends flight operation from Kabul amid ...
01:20 PM | 16 Aug, 2021
PM Imran launches single national curriculum 'to ...
11:52 AM | 16 Aug, 2021
Pakistan reopens Torkham border for trade after ...
11:27 AM | 16 Aug, 2021
Top civil-military leadership to discuss ...
10:38 AM | 16 Aug, 2021
PM Imran, Erdogan discuss evolving situation in ...
10:08 AM | 16 Aug, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ghana Ali and husband face severe backlash over latest photos
02:55 PM | 16 Aug, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr