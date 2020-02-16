Pakistan to name all development projects after top taxpayers
ISLAMABAD – The government has decided to launch a new tax campaign across the country to improve the tax system.
In the first phase, the drive will be started from Sialkot and will be extended to other parts of the country in coming days.
Under the drive, all development projects will be named after top taxpayers and they will also inaugurate development projects at local level.
The campaign will be run in collaboration with Federal Board of Revenue and NADRA, and these institutions will identify taxpayers at village and street level.
In a statement today, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar said this drive is aimed at respecting the leading taxpayers. He said it will further improve tax culture in the country.
