Pakistan to name all development projects after top taxpayers
Web Desk
09:59 PM | 16 Feb, 2020
Pakistan to name all development projects after top taxpayers
Share

ISLAMABAD – The government has decided to launch a new tax campaign across the country to improve the tax system.

In the first phase, the drive will be started from Sialkot and will be extended to other parts of the country in coming days.

Under the drive, all development projects will be named after top taxpayers and they will also inaugurate development projects at local level.

The campaign will be run in collaboration with Federal Board of Revenue and NADRA, and these institutions will identify taxpayers at village and street level.

In a statement today, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar said this drive is aimed at respecting the leading taxpayers. He said it will further improve tax culture in the country.

More From This Category
Pakistan to name all development projects after ...
09:59 PM | 16 Feb, 2020
Remittances on rise, increase by 9.36% in ...
03:13 PM | 14 Feb, 2020
Dawlance Arçelik’s chief highlights investment ...
11:12 PM | 13 Feb, 2020
Where does Pakistan stand today?
08:56 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
Housing crisis looming in Gwadar: 250,000 new ...
11:20 AM | 12 Feb, 2020
Federal cabinet approves Rs10b package for public ...
08:07 PM | 11 Feb, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Armeena Khan ties the knot with Fesl Khan on Valentine's day
02:12 PM | 15 Feb, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr