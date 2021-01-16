Divine gesture – New Zealand captain pauses match to check out little girl hit by her shot (VIDEO)
Web Desk
12:30 PM | 16 Jan, 2021
Divine gesture – New Zealand captain pauses match to check out little girl hit by her shot (VIDEO)
Share

WELLINGTON – Sophie Devine, the New Zealand skipper, wins the internet with a heartwarming gesture as the 31-year-old stopped the Women’s Super Smash T20 match to check out on a little girl who was knocked on the head by one of her six.

The video is making rounds on social media with fans appreciating the noble gesture of Devine.

The New Zealand skipper spent time with the little girl after the match. She shared a cap from the match with her, and even took a snap with the little fan before leaving.

On the other hand, Devine also broke the previous record with the fastest century in New Zealand.

More From This Category
Bannu gets its first 12-year-old 'Deputy ...
11:58 AM | 18 Jan, 2021
Intrigue Grows as Celebrities and Influencers ...
03:45 PM | 15 Jan, 2021
PSL 6 – Who will sing the anthem for Pakistan ...
11:42 PM | 17 Jan, 2021
Former Pakistani minister running for US Congress
07:00 PM | 17 Jan, 2021
Pakistan showcases 'Koh-i-Noor' at Natural ...
06:30 PM | 17 Jan, 2021
Two women judges of Afghanistan Supreme Court ...
04:28 PM | 17 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
#HappyBirthdaySajal trends as Pakistani star turns 27
09:40 PM | 17 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr