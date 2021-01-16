Divine gesture – New Zealand captain pauses match to check out little girl hit by her shot (VIDEO)

WELLINGTON – Sophie Devine, the New Zealand skipper, wins the internet with a heartwarming gesture as the 31-year-old stopped the Women’s Super Smash T20 match to check out on a little girl who was knocked on the head by one of her six.

The video is making rounds on social media with fans appreciating the noble gesture of Devine.

Ohh Kiwis, we can't stop loving you :) You may hit a 6️⃣ to get to a record breaking ???? The ball hits a pretty, young kid & that feeling from Sophie Devine tells the whole story. Cricket is a beautiful game with wonderful moments. That moment at the end❤pic.twitter.com/vlcbMKOGGl — North Stand Gang - Wankhede (@NorthStandGang) January 14, 2021

The New Zealand skipper spent time with the little girl after the match. She shared a cap from the match with her, and even took a snap with the little fan before leaving.

???? ???? A hat and a snap. All class from @sophdevine77 post-match. She went and sat with the fan who was hit during her innings. Reports say the kid is doing well ????#SuperSmashNZ #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/26SMPM5tU8 — WHITE FERNS (@WHITE_FERNS) January 14, 2021

On the other hand, Devine also broke the previous record with the fastest century in New Zealand.