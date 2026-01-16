Trump keeps all options open on Iran, warns White House amid escalating tensions

WASHINGTON – White House spokesperson Caroline Levitt stated that US President Donald Trump has kept all options on the table regarding Iran and is continuously monitoring the situation.

During a press briefing, Levitt confirmed that President Trump and his team are closely watching the ongoing protests in Iran and have warned Tehran of severe consequences if the killings of protesters continue.

Levitt claimed that 800 death sentences in Iran were halted, and economic pressure on the country continues to intensify as part of Washington’s strategy to address the situation.

Despite this, the Telegraph reported that Trump has decided to delay any military action against Iran, a shift reportedly influenced by diplomatic efforts from Gulf countries.

Meanwhile, Iranian Ambassador to the United Nations, Amir Saeed Iravani, addressed the UN Security Council, stating that Iran does not seek escalation but will respond firmly to any form of aggression. He condemned the US for calling a meeting about Iran’s internal affairs, labeling it “shameful.”

Iravani highlighted that Iran had itself been a victim of terrorism, referencing attacks similar to those carried out by ISIS on January 8 and 10. He emphasized that the U.S. and Israel were using the guise of supporting Iranian civil society to promote their own agenda in the Security Council.

The remarks came amid rising tensions between the US and Iran, with the White House warning Iran about the ongoing violence against protesters.