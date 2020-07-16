Gold prices hit new high of Rs109,350
Web Desk
07:07 PM | 16 Jul, 2020
Gold prices hit new high of Rs109,350
ISLAMABAD - The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs50 on Thursday and was traded at Rs109,350 as against its trading at Rs109,350 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise the price of 10 gram gold also witnessed decrease of Rs43 and was trade at Rs93,750 against its sale at Rs93,707.

The price of per tola silver remained stable at Rs1100 whereas that of 10 gram silver also remained constant at 943.07.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold decreased by $2 and was traded at $ 1806 against $1808, Karachi Sarafa association reported.

Gold prices hit new high of Rs109,350
