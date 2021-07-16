Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 16 July 2021
10:21 AM | 16 Jul, 2021
Share
A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 109,200 on Friday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 93,620 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 85,820 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 100,100
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 109,200
|PKR 1,565
|Karachi
|PKR 109,200
|PKR 1,565
|Islamabad
|PKR 109,250
|PKR 1,565
|Peshawar
|PKR 109,300
|PKR 1,565
|Quetta
|PKR 109,200
|PKR 1,565
|Sialkot
|PKR 109,200
|PKR 1,565
|Attock
|PKR 109,200
|PKR 1,565
|Gujranwala
|PKR 109,200
|PKR 1,565
|Jehlum
|PKR 109,200
|PKR 1,565
|Multan
|PKR 109,340
|PKR 1,565
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 109,200
|PKR 1,565
|Gujrat
|PKR 109,200
|PKR 1,565
|Nawabshah
|PKR 109,200
|PKR 1,565
|Chakwal
|PKR 109,200
|PKR 1,565
|Hyderabad
|PKR 109,350
|PKR 1,565
|Nowshehra
|PKR 109,200
|PKR 1,565
|Sargodha
|PKR 109,200
|PKR 1,565
|Faisalabad
|PKR 109,300
|PKR 1,565
|Mirpur
|PKR 109,200
|PKR 1,565
- Pakistan to support all initiatives for peace in Afghanistan: PM ...12:18 PM | 16 Jul, 2021
- Wrongful Convictions11:43 AM | 16 Jul, 2021
- PM Imran assures Chinese counterpart of thorough probe into Dasu ...11:42 AM | 16 Jul, 2021
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...11:08 AM | 16 Jul, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 16 July 202110:21 AM | 16 Jul, 2021
Sania Mirza’s dance video takes the internet by storm
11:02 PM | 15 Jul, 2021
- Nora Fatehi's sizzling pictures leave fans awestruck08:37 AM | 16 Jul, 2021
- Mathira shares her two cents on award shows and fame05:12 PM | 15 Jul, 2021
- Zindagi – Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir's new song to mark their ...04:28 PM | 15 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021