Israeli attack on Gaza refugee camp leaves at least 36 Palestinians dead

31,553 Palestinians killed, 73,546 injured since October 7
At least 36 Palestinians, mostly children and pregnant women, were killed when the Israeli occupation forces attacked the Nuseirat Refugee Camp in Gaza on Friday night.
The Israeli army is carrying out strikes on Palestinians even in the holy month of Ramadan. The official media in Gaza confirmed 36 deaths in the Friday night attack.
To add to its genocidal actions, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has approved the ground invasion of Rafah. Now the Israeli Army will evict Palestinians from Rafah and then carry out a ground offensive there.
Reports say the Israeli Army arrested two Palestinians during raids on two villages on the outskirts of Nablus. The Israeli Army also claimed to have killed at least 24 Hamas fighters in operations in the last 24 hours.
The Israeli Army said that at least 15 Hamas fighters were killed in the attack on Nuseirat Refugee Camp in Gaza. The Israeli Army also claimed to have destroyed a Hamaz ammunition depot in the southern part of Khan Yunis and killed two Hamas fighters.
As of Saturday, at least 31,553 Palestinians have been killed and 73,546 injured since October 7 in Israel’s military offensive on the Gaza Strip, according to Gaza’s health ministry. As many as 63 Palestinians were killed and 112 wounded in the past 24 hours, the ministry added.
Pakistani rupee inches up against the US dollar in the open market on March 16, 2024 Saturday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.7 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
Euro plunges to 303 buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate saw marginal increase. The new rate hovers around 356 for buying, and 359 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.8 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.05.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.7
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.8
|76.55
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.05
|74.50
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.07
|184.50
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.89
|749.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.78
|39.18
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.92
|41.32
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.69
|36.04
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.8
|917.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.59
|60.19
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.07
|173.07
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.67
|26.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.62
|732.62
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.7
|77.4
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.27
|27.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.8
|318.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.