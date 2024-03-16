Search

Top NewsWorld

Israeli attack on Gaza refugee camp leaves at least 36 Palestinians dead

31,553 Palestinians killed, 73,546 injured since October 7

Web Desk
08:28 PM | 16 Mar, 2024
Israeli forces attack Nuseirat Refugee Camp in Gaza
Source: Al Jazeera

At least 36 Palestinians, mostly children and pregnant women, were killed when the Israeli occupation forces attacked the Nuseirat Refugee Camp in Gaza on Friday night.

The Israeli army is carrying out strikes on Palestinians even in the holy month of Ramadan. The official media in Gaza confirmed 36 deaths in the Friday night attack.

To add to its genocidal actions, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has approved the ground invasion of Rafah. Now the Israeli Army will evict Palestinians from Rafah and then carry out a ground offensive there.

Reports say the Israeli Army arrested two Palestinians during raids on two villages on the outskirts of Nablus. The Israeli Army also claimed to have killed at least 24 Hamas fighters in operations in the last 24 hours.

The Israeli Army said that at least 15 Hamas fighters were killed in the attack on Nuseirat Refugee Camp in Gaza. The Israeli Army also claimed to have destroyed a Hamaz ammunition depot in the southern part of Khan Yunis and killed two Hamas fighters.

As of Saturday, at least 31,553 Palestinians have been killed and 73,546 injured since October 7 in Israel’s military offensive on the Gaza Strip, according to Gaza’s health ministry. As many as 63 Palestinians were killed and 112 wounded in the past 24 hours, the ministry added.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

