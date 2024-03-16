Multan Sultans consultant Alexandra Hartley explains why she is fasting!

Impressed by the players of her team, Multan Sultans spin consultant Alexandra Hartley has begun fasting in the holy month of Ramadan.

In an interview with a British broadcaster, Hartley said she is fasting these days just to understand that how these people play matches in the evening after fasting for the entire day.

Hartley said that she and her teammates fast at 4:00am and then they break the fast in the evening and offer prayers. She said that fasting is a difficult thing and she feels thirsty during the day.

Hartley, a former English cricketer, played as a left-arm orthodox spin bowler. She appeared in 28 One Day Internationals and four Twenty20 Internationals for England between 2016 and 2019. She was part of the side that won the 2017 World Cup.

Hartley was appointed a specialist spin bowling coach by the Pakistan Super League side Multan Sultans last year. Hartley and former Ireland player Catherine Dalton, who joined the franchise as a fast-bowling coach, are the first female coaches in the PSL history.