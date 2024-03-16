Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Sports

Multan Sultans consultant Alexandra Hartley explains why she is fasting!

Web Desk
11:52 PM | 16 Mar, 2024
Alexandra Hartley
Source: Instagram

Impressed by the players of her team, Multan Sultans spin consultant Alexandra Hartley has begun fasting in the holy month of Ramadan.

In an interview with a British broadcaster, Hartley said she is fasting these days just to understand that how these people play matches in the evening after fasting for the entire day.

Hartley said that she and her teammates fast at 4:00am and then they break the fast in the evening and offer prayers. She said that fasting is a difficult thing and she feels thirsty during the day.

Hartley, a former English cricketer, played as a left-arm orthodox spin bowler. She appeared in 28 One Day Internationals and four Twenty20 Internationals for England between 2016 and 2019. She was part of the side that won the 2017 World Cup.

Hartley was appointed a specialist spin bowling coach by the Pakistan Super League side Multan Sultans last year. Hartley and former Ireland player Catherine Dalton, who joined the franchise as a fast-bowling coach, are the first female coaches in the PSL history.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Sports

11:52 PM | 16 Mar, 2024

Multan Sultans consultant Alexandra Hartley explains why she is ...

11:15 AM | 16 Mar, 2024

Aaqib Javed appointed Sri Lanka bowling coach for T20 World Cup

09:34 PM | 15 Mar, 2024

ICC announces hosts of T20 World Cup 2026

07:04 PM | 15 Mar, 2024

Pakistan set to host cricket tri-series after two decades

05:43 PM | 13 Mar, 2024

Pakistan Deaf Cricket team wins T20 World Cup 2024

12:02 PM | 13 Mar, 2024

PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi off to Dubai for ICC meeting ahead of T20 ...

Advertisement

Latest

11:52 PM | 16 Mar, 2024

Multan Sultans consultant Alexandra Hartley explains why she is fasting!

Gold & Silver

03:00 PM | 16 Mar, 2024

Gold prices plunge in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 16 March 2024

Pakistani rupee inches up against the US dollar in the open market on March 16, 2024 Saturday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.7 for buying and 281.65 for selling.

Euro plunges to 303 buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate saw marginal increase. The new rate hovers around 356 for buying, and 359 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.8 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.05.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 16 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.7 281.65
Euro EUR 303 306
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356 359
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.8 76.55
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.05 74.50
Australian Dollar AUD 182.07 184.50
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.89 749.89
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 38.78 39.18
Danish Krone DKK 40.92 41.32
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.69 36.04
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.8 917.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.59 60.19
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.07 173.07
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.67 26.97
Omani Riyal OMR 724.62 732.62
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.7 77.4
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 27.27 27.57
Swiss Franc CHF 315.8 318.3
Thai Bhat THB 7.79 7.94

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: