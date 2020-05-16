ISPR releases special documentary on use of PPE during COVID-19 pandemic

RAWALPINDI - Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has released a special documentary for awareness of doctors, nurses, paramedics and supporting staff on proper use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) at hospitals while fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza launched the documentary in the federal capital.

The documentary was prepared in 96 hours by ISPR for the health sector staff as per the guidelines of Ministry of National Health Services.

The documentary was prepared for the guidance of front line health workers and medical practitioners on proper selection and use of PPE at health facilities throughout the country for their safety to avoid from being infected from the coronavirus.

This documentary will also help discourage unnecessary use of PPE at hospitals.